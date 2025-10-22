Chicago Hearing Society Hosts Pickleball Fundraising Event to Support Communication Access for the Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing

Community invited to join the fun October 26 at Sure Shot in Naperville, IL

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Hearing Society (CHS), a division of Anixter Center, is serving up fun for a great cause with its upcoming Pickleball Fundraising Event on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Sure Shot Pickleball Club in Naperville, Illinois. The event brings together pickleball enthusiasts and community supporters to raise funds that ensure people who are Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing have full access to communication and resources that help them thrive.

"Every day, CHS provides vital services that break down communication barriers," said Karen Aguilar, Vice President of Communications Access and Executive Director of CHS "This event is a great way to have fun while supporting access, inclusion and empowerment for our Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing communities."

Funds raised will directly support CHS programs that provide interpreting, captioning, hearing health services, and advocacy for individuals and families throughout the Chicago area. The organization has been a trusted resource since 1916, ensuring that everyone—regardless of hearing level—can participate fully in work, school, and community life.

Players of all levels are encouraged to participate. Registration includes court time, refreshments, raffles, and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on accessibility and inclusion.

"It's more than a game—it's a way to rally for equality and connection," said Whitney Mercilus, Anixter Board Member. "We're thrilled to bring the community together for a cause that touches so many lives."

Event Details

What: CHS Pickleball Fundraising Event

When: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Where: Sure Shot Pickleball Club, Naperville, IL

Why: To support communication access and inclusion for people who are Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing

How to Participate: Register or donate at https://chicagohearingsociety.org/pickleball-fund-raiser/

About the Chicago Hearing Society

Founded in 1916, the Chicago Hearing Society (CHS), a division of Anixter Center, provides life-changing services and programs for individuals who are Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing. CHS offers interpreting and CART services, hearing health care, advocacy, and youth and family programs that promote access and inclusion throughout the Chicago area.

Learn more at www.chicagohearingsociety.org or follow @chicagohearingsociety on social media.

www.anixter.org

SOURCE Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center