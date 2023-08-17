Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition and the City of Chicago to Host Health and Wellness Fair Chicago ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 26, 2023, the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition, National Alliance for Hispanic Health , and Healthy Americas Foundation will host a health and wellness fair for all. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, celebrating its 17th year, is the nation's premier annual Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyle event. The 2023 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation .

"We are grateful and proud of the work and energy of all our partners and volunteers that make these events such a success and a celebration of family, healthy living, and culture. We have held this event for seventeen years with the simple goal of improving the health of the community. The Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition has been partnering with the city of Chicago and hundreds of local organizations to bring lifesaving health screenings and healthy activities to all our families. We hope to see the Chicagoan community and other surrounding communities join us one more time to celebrate and adopt healthy lifestyles," said Esther Sciammarella, Executive Director of the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition.

Families will enjoy a day of fun including live music, physical activities for people of all ages and abilities; free produce giveaways; free health screenings; COVID-19 tests; vaccines; and referrals to community health services. In addition, families can learn how to join the All of Us Research Program , a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide continued support of the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and, member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in the city of Chicago," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation.

All are invited to attend the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness fair

Date: Saturday, August 26th, 2023 Time: 10am to 2pm Location: McKinley Park; 2210 W Pershing Rd; Chicago, IL 60609 Cost: Free!

"We are honored that with our partners and the many volunteers joining us this year that we are able to bring family friendly activities, offer access to health screenings, and provide the best information on good health and well-being," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

For the nationwide 2023 ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® schedule please visit, https://www.healthyamericas.org/calendar-get-up-get-moving or call 1-866-783-2645.

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health