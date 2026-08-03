Chicago History Museum and UL Research Institutes, UL Standards & Engagement and UL Solutions Announce New Exhibition Installation Showcasing the Origins of Safety Science

New installation highlights Chicago's role as the birthplace of modern safety science and the

enduring impact of Underwriters Laboratories

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago History Museum will open "The Symbol of Safety: The Story of Underwriters Laboratories and the Creation of Safety Science," a new exhibit installation, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, that explores how this Chicago-founded organization helped create the field of safety science and shape safety practices worldwide.

A soda acid fire extinguisher undergoing testing at Underwriters Laboratories, circa 1910s. These extinguishers were the first UL-labeled devices. Photo courtesy of UL Archives.

Created in collaboration with UL Research Institutes, UL Standards & Engagement and UL Solutions, the installation will become part of the Museum's permanent "Chicago: Crossroads of America" exhibition and will illustrate how a Chicago-born idea transformed everyday safety practices around the world. Through artifacts, historical documents and personal stories, visitors will discover the origins of Underwriters Laboratories, the predecessor to the three organizations that today continue to share the mission of working for a safer world.

"Chicago's story is one of innovation, resilience, and ideas that have shaped lives far beyond our city's borders. At the Chicago History Museum, our mission is to preserve and share those stories so people can better understand Chicago's lasting impact on the world," said Chicago History Museum President and CEO Michael Anderson. "Our longstanding 'Chicago: Crossroads of America' exhibition highlights the people, industries, and innovations that helped define our city, and we're thrilled to include this remarkable story as part of that experience. By bringing Chicago history to life, we're not only honoring our past, but we're recognizing the role this city continues to play in shaping the world over."

The Museum's collaboration with UL Research Institutes, UL Standards & Engagement and UL Solutions reflects a shared commitment to education, public engagement and preserving the stories that have shaped modern society. By connecting Chicago's industrial past with its ongoing leadership in innovation, the installation strengthens the Chicago History Museum's mission to tell the stories that define the city and expands the "Chicago: Crossroads of America" exhibition, where visitors discover how Chicago's people, ideas and institutions have shaped the nation and the entire world. This installation reinforces the city's central role in advancing safety and protecting communities worldwide.

Located within the Museum's "Second to None" gallery, the installation explores how Chicago became the birthplace of safety science through the founding of Underwriters Laboratories and the vision of founder William Henry Merrill Jr. in 1894. The installation traces the company's origins in a city transformed by the Great Chicago Fire and rapidly expanding industrialization, highlighting how scientific testing and evaluation helped address emerging fire and electrical hazards. Visitors will discover how a Chicago-born organization helped establish new approaches to risk reduction and consumer protection that continue to influence everyday life around the world.

"Chicago is where safety science began, and this exhibit brings that story to life in a powerful and deeply relevant way," said James J. Hudgens, president and CEO of UL Research Institutes. "For more than a century, Underwriters Laboratories and now UL Research Institutes, UL Standards & Engagement and UL Solutions have helped shape how the world understands and manages risk, from fire prevention to modern technologies. We are proud to partner with the Chicago History Museum to celebrate this legacy — and to inspire the next generation to carry it forward in pursuit of a safer world."

"This installation celebrates a legacy that continues to shape how we advance safety today," added Jeff Marootian, president and CEO of UL Standards & Engagement. "We're proud to help bring our story to the Chicago History Museum and connect visitors with the history, innovation, and collaboration that have powered our mission for more than a century."

Among the installation's featured stories is the evolution of the iconic UL Mark, one of the world's most recognized symbols of safety. Visitors will learn how the UL Mark emerged during an era of growing public concern about fire and electrical safety, becoming a trusted indicator of products evaluated for safety performance.

"Our legacy is the foundation for how we address today's safety challenges," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. "The stories and milestones featured at the Chicago History Museum show how our commitment to safety science that began in Chicago more than 130 years ago continues to shape our work as new technologies and risks emerge around the world."

About Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum is situated on ancestral homelands of the Potawatomi people, who cared for the land until forced out by non-Native settlers. Established in 1856, the Museum is located at 1601 N. Clark Street in Lincoln Park, its third location. A major museum and research center for Chicago and U.S. history, the Chicago History Museum strives to be a destination for learning, inspiration, and civic engagement. Through dynamic exhibitions, tours, publications, special events and programming, the Museum connects people to Chicago's history and to each other. The Museum collects and preserves millions of artifacts, documents, and images to assist in sharing Chicago stories. The Museum gratefully acknowledges the support of the Chicago Park District on behalf of the people of Chicago.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is an independent nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing public safety through safety science. Building on Underwriters Laboratories' legacy of working for a safer world since 1894, UL Research Institutes conducts rigorous, independent research, drawing on expertise across fire safety, electrochemical safety, chemical insights, materials discovery, digital safety, and research experiences and education to prevent harm and save lives. UL Research Institutes publishes its findings openly and works to guide standards bodies, policymakers, and communities in translating scientific insight into decisions, behaviors, standards, and systems that protect infrastructure and people.

About UL Standards & Engagement

UL Standards & Engagement is an independent nonprofit organization that translates safety science into action through standards development, partnerships, and advocacy. Since 1903, we have developed nearly 1,700 standards and guidance documents for products ranging from fire doors to autonomous vehicles. UL Standards & Engagement enables innovation and grows trust by convening experts and informing policymakers and regulators as we work toward a safer, more secure and sustainable future. Visit ULSE.org for more information.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection, and certification services, advisory offerings, and software solutions that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

SOURCE UL Research Institutes