UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement Appoint Christina Fisher as Chief Financial Officer

EVANSTON, Ill., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement today announced that Christina Fisher will join the organizations as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 6.

Fisher brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across complex, mission-driven organizations in the healthcare, nonprofit, and financial sectors. She is recognized for leading large-scale financial, operational, and technology transformations in highly regulated environments.

Christina Fisher, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement

"We are thrilled to welcome Christina to UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement," said Jeff Marootian, president and chief executive officer of UL Standards & Engagement. "She brings a rare combination of financial acumen, operational excellence, and mission-driven leadership. Christina's experience guiding complex organizations through transformation, while strengthening governance and enabling strategic growth, will be critical as we continue to expand our global impact." Fisher will also report to James J. Hudgens, Ph.D, president and chief executive officer for UL Research Institutes.

At ULRI and ULSE, Fisher will be responsible for advancing enterprise financial strategy and discipline; enhancing planning, forecasting, and operational performance; strengthening risk management and governance; and supporting strategic investments and new capabilities to expand organizational impact. She will also oversee real estate and facilities.

Most recently, Fisher served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, where she led finance, IT, facilities, and enterprise operations across a national network of independent health plans, while advancing enterprise systems modernization and strengthening organizational performance.

Prior to joining Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Fisher served as the senior vice president and chief financial officer of the American Hospital Association, where she led enterprise-wide finance and operations and drove organization and digital transformation. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, where she led strategic planning, financial forecasting, and enterprise risk management initiatives.

Fisher is known for building high-performing, collaborative teams and advancing talent development and culture. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing public safety through safety science. Building on the UL legacy of working for a safer world since 1894, ULRI conducts rigorous, independent research, drawing on expertise across fire safety, electrochemical safety, chemical insights, materials discovery, digital safety, and research experiences and education, to prevent harm and save lives. ULRI publishes its findings openly and works to guide standards bodies, policymakers, and communities in translating scientific insight into decisions, behaviors, standards, and systems that protect infrastructure and people.

About UL Standards & Engagement

UL Standards & Engagement is a nonprofit organization that translates safety science into action through standards development, partnerships, and advocacy. Since 1903, we have developed nearly 1,700 standards and guidance documents for products ranging from fire doors to autonomous vehicles. ULSE enables innovation and grows trust by convening experts and informing policymakers and regulators as we work toward a safer, more secure and sustainable future. Visit ULSE.org for more information.

SOURCE UL Research Institutes