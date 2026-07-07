UL Research Institutes Appoints Elena Zinchenko, Ed.D. as Chief Program Development Officer to Expand Strategic Partnerships and External Funding

EVANSTON, Ill., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Research Institutes today announced the appointment of Elena Zinchenko, Ed.D, as vice president and chief program development officer, a newly established role designed to accelerate external funding, expand strategic partnerships, and scale the organization's research impact.

Elena Zinchenko, Ed.D, Vice President and Chief Program Development Officer of UL Research Institutes

In this role, Zinchenko will oversee the design and implementation of ULRI's initiatives, partnerships, and funding strategies that expand the organization's global reach. She brings extensive experience in program development, stakeholder engagement, and mission-driven innovation.

"Elena brings a strong track record of building impactful programs and partnerships that translate science into meaningful outcomes," said James J. Hudgens, Ph.D, president and chief executive officer for UL Research Institutes. "Her program development and partnership leadership will strengthen our ability to prevent harm and save lives through safety science research excellence."

Zinchenko will oversee the development of new partnership opportunities, guide sponsor engagement strategies, and support the commercialization of research through structured business planning, including the strategic use of ULRI intellectual property.

Most recently, Zinchenko served as assistant provost for research at the University of Chicago, where she rebuilt the institution's large-proposal enterprise and significantly expanded its research development capabilities. She brings more than 15 years of experience in program development, strategic partnerships, and external funding within research environments. She has a strong track record of building institutional-scale collaborations, translating scientific capabilities into funded, multi-partner programs across federal, philanthropic, and commercial sectors.

Zinchenko received her bachelor's degree from University of Georgia and her doctorate from Harvard University and completed her post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Chicago.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing public safety through safety science. Building on the UL legacy of working for a safer world since 1894, ULRI conducts rigorous, independent research, drawing on expertise across fire safety, electrochemical safety, chemical insights, materials discovery, digital safety, and research experiences and education, to prevent harm and save lives. ULRI publishes its findings openly and works to guide standards bodies, policymakers, and communities in translating scientific insight into decisions, behaviors, standards, and systems that protect infrastructure and people.

Discover more at UL.org.

SOURCE UL Research Institutes