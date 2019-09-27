Chicago Humanities Festival Sends First Ever Direct Mail by Raven

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the Chicago Humanities Festival (CHF)'s fall speaker and "A Game of Thrones" author, George R. R. Martin, the organization trained ravens to deliver invitations printed on parchment scrolls throughout Chicago, launching the nation's first-ever direct mail campaign sent by raven.

In honor of the Chicago Humanities Festival's fall speaker, "A Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin, the organization trained ravens to deliver invitations printed on parchment scrolls to Chicagoan's, launching the nation's first-ever direct mail campaign sent by raven.

"We knew we had to celebrate having the brilliant mind behind 'A Game of Thrones' as an upcoming speaker in a unique and authentic way," said Philippe Bahar, Chicago Humanities Executive Director. "Utilizing trained ravens to deliver our announcements felt like the perfect way to tap into the beloved series while also inspiring the community to discover what we're all about. Our organization hosts more than 130 events a year that we know people who enjoy creative and thought-provoking topics would love to participate in."

Chicagoans may have seen the ravens dropping off scrolls last week at local houses, high-rise apartments or other notable Chicago destinations – reminiscent of how messages are delivered in Martin's novels. Ravens played a critical role in the plot, acting as messengers between castles and cities. The scrolls were delivered throughout the city to encourage Chicagoans to become members of CHF, gaining early access to tickets year-round, including Martin's speaking engagement at Chicago Symphony Orchestra on October 11.

CHF is approaching its 30th anniversary and has grown from a one-day celebration of the humanities to a year-round asset for thousands of people in Chicago and beyond. The festival began in 1989 as a dream shared by Chicago's cultural leaders and has now expanded to gather some of the world's most exciting thinkers, artists and performers. Many of the organization's programs and events feature Nobel Laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, MacArthur Fellows and Oscar, Grammy and Tony award winners.

CHF member benefits include discounted prices, early access to tickets, invites to member only events and more. Some notable upcoming speakers among George R.R. Martin this fall are Patti Smith, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and John Hodgman. Members will get first access to tickets on Sept. 24. Tickets will be available for non-members on Oct. 1 at chicagohumanities.org.

For more information, visit chicagohumanities.org/join-give/.

About Chicago Humanities Festival

The Chicago Humanities Festival (CHF) presents smart and entertaining programming about ideas that matter, helping audiences see the world differently. CHF is approaching its 30th anniversary and has grown from a one-day celebration of the humanities to a year-round festival of over 130 events in venues across the Chicago area. Festival programs feature Nobel Laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, MacArthur Fellows and Oscar, Grammy and Tony award winners.

Contact: Alletta Simons

312.935.3170

asimons@currentglobal.com

SOURCE Chicago Humanities Festival

Related Links

http://www.chicagohumanities.org

