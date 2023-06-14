Chicago Icons Unite: The Original Rainbow Cone and Gino's East Team Up for a Delectable Dual-Brand Experience at Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Rainbow Cone , a Chicago tradition for over 95 years is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Gino's East, a legendary name in deep-dish pizza. This collaboration will bring together two of the city's oldest and most iconic restaurants, creating a culinary destination like no other. The Original Rainbow Cone will be adding a kiosk to the Gino's East Superior Street location (162 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611), aptly named Magnificent Mile, offering locals and tourists a taste of both sweet and savory delights.

The Original Rainbow Cone and Gino's East invite everyone to join them in celebrating the opening of Magnificent Mile on June 29, 2023.

Scheduled to open its doors on June 29, 2023, Magnificent Mile will mark the first-ever dual-brand collaboration between Rainbow Cone and Gino's East. This innovative concept aims to provide visitors with a unique and unforgettable experience, showcasing the rich history and flavors of both establishments.

Rainbow Cone, known for its signature ice cream cones featuring five distinct flavors (chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio, and orange sherbet), has been a cherished staple in Chicago since 1926. Their commitment to quality ingredients and delightful combinations has made them a go-to destination for families, food enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a memorable treat.

On the other hand, Gino's East has been dishing out its mouth watering deep-dish pizza since 1966. With its buttery crust, gooey cheese, and hearty toppings, Gino's East has become synonymous with authentic Chicago-style pizza, captivating the taste buds of pizza lovers far and wide.

"The collaboration between The Original Rainbow Cone and Gino's East represents a true celebration of Chicago's culinary heritage," says Jordan Himmel, Chief Innovation Officer of Bravo Restaurants. "By combining these two iconic brands, we aim to create a one-of-a-kind destination where people can indulge in the best of both worlds. It's a tribute to the city's diverse food culture and a testament to the enduring legacies of Rainbow Cone and Gino's East."

Magnificent Mile, the name chosen for the Rainbow Cone kiosk, pays homage to its prestigious location on Superior Street, in the heart of Chicago's renowned Magnificent Mile district. This bustling area attracts millions of visitors each year, offering a vibrant blend of shopping, dining, and cultural experiences. Now, with the addition of Rainbow Cone, tourists and locals alike will have the chance to savor the finest pizza and ice cream Chicago has to offer, all in one place. Please note that kiosk hours may differ depending on the day of the week. The most current hours can be found at https://rainbowcone.com/locations/ .

For more information, please visit https://rainbowcone.com and https://www.ginoseast.com .

About The Original Rainbow Cone:

The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone'', shakes, ice cream cakes & sandwiches, mini donuts, and memories dedicated to last forever. After opening in 1926, the "Rainbow Cone'' received its fame and quickly became the most unique ice cream cone anyone has ever seen. As Rainbow Cone works to expand locations and showcase its new adventures the company is excited to share their love for Rainbow Cone's signature sliced cone with even more communities. The Original Rainbow Cone is also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly. With nine permanent locations scattered across Illinois, one location in Indiana and more locations coming soon to Tennessee and Florida, Rainbow Cone is on a mission to sweeten new markets nationwide. For more information about Rainbow Cone's franchise program, visit https://rainbowconefranchise.com or follow the rainbow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

