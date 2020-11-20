Chicago Independent Venue League and The Giving Back Fund Announce the Launch of CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Chicago's live music community are among 71,305 individuals in the art, entertainment, and recreation sectors who are at risk of permanently losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL) has partnered with The Giving Back Fund to launch the CIVL SAVE ( S taff, A rtists, and Ve nues) Emergency Relief Fund which provides grants to Chicago venues, their staff and to local artists as each struggle to survive the moratorium on live events.

"The people who welcome concert-goers into Chicago's independent venues and the artists who play their stages are as treasured as the venues themselves," says Tim Tuten, co-owner of The Hideout and founding board member of Chicago Independent Venue League. "Live music fans have shown overwhelming support during the shutdown and have expressed a desire to do more. The CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund allows them to support Chicago's entire music community."

The CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund is open to all music industry professionals who work in Chicago venues. Grants will be awarded in phases and applications accepted on a rolling basis beginning in January. Examples of how grants may be used include rent, utilities, and food. The Giving Back Fund, a 501c3 non-profit organization will collect funds and oversee the application and granting process.

To support the CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund, CIVLization, a virtual live music series featuring performances by some of Chicago's most beloved hometown acts, kicks off Friday November 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m with performances by Beats y Bateria (global), ESSO (funk), Dos Santos (psychedelic), and Half Gringa (Latinx alt-country). Additional performances will be announced exclusively through CIVL's social media platforms (CIVLChi on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.)

CIVLization will stream these performances for free in high definition, thanks to Audiotree who filmed and produced each performance, at CIVLchicago.com. CIVLization underscores the unique ways businesses owners have united to support their communities.

"Chicago's independent music venues, their staff, and great local artists have come together as a community to support one another," says Matt Woodburn, co-owner of Chop Shop and producer of the CIVLization series. "Live music fans are invited to be part of the community and experience the joy of live music during a time when joy is sorely lacking."

CIVLization features a lineup celebrating Chicago's diversity: Wild Earp (country), Mucca Pazza (marching band), Frank Catalano (jazz), Quin Kirchner (jazz), AMI (R&B), David Boykin Expanse (jazz), SuperKnova (pop), Minor Moon (folk), Xoe Wise (folk) and more to be announced.

CIVL member venues Avondale Music Hall, Chop Shop, Concord Music Hall, Dorian's, Empty Bottle, The Hideout, Lincoln Hall, Martyr's, Reggie's, Rosa's Lounge, Tonic Room, Schubas, Silver Room, Sleeping Village, and Subterranean will host.

CIVLization is supported by the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and Goose Island Beer Company. Full media kit: Bit.ly/2020-CIVL-Music-Series.

