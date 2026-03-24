CHICAGO JEWISH ALLIANCE LAUNCHES PROJECT AHAVA TO SECURE HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR SAFE HOUSING FOR FIVE YEARS

April 14 is U.S. Holocaust Remembrance Day

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor Holocaust Survivor Sami Steigmann, the Chicago Jewish Alliance launches Project Ahava, a fundraising initiative created to provide safe, stable housing for the 86-year-old living alone in a Harlem apartment that no longer meets his aging needs. The initiative also honors the U.S. Holocaust Remembrance Day, which takes place on Tuesday, April 14.

Born in 1939, Steigmann survived Nazi medical experimentation as a toddler, enduring starvation and brutality before he was old enough to form memories. Despite the lifelong physical consequences of his childhood, he has spent decades speaking throughout the country to educate students and communities about moral courage and responsibility. A video of his story is available here.

Project Ahava (Hebrew word for "love") seeks to raise $132,000 to bridge the $2,200 monthly gap between Steigmann's fixed income and the cost of living in a safe independent facility for five years. The organization's goal is to raise the funds leading up to the U.S. Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 14.

"Sami Steigmann does not speak to beg for pity; he speaks to inspire and teach responsibility," said Susan Haggard, President, Chicago Jewish Alliance. "He survived the worst chapter in human history. Project Ahava is our way of ensuring the final chapter of his life is written with dignity, certainty, and the care he deserves."

The cost of appropriate independent living in New York is approximately $6,000 per month. While receiving Social Security, reparations, and assistance from The Blue Card, he faces a significant monthly shortfall ($2,200). Project Ahava's goal of $132,000 will provide Steigmann with:

Five years of stable housing in a secure facility

100 percent direct impact with zero administrative, organizational, or platform fees

Restricted funding designated strictly for housing

"Project Ahava was created to turn memory into responsibility while we still have the chance to honor survivors like Sami," said Susan Haggard.

Please make your donation at Project Ahava: Safe Independent Living for Sami. Every contribution directly supports his housing needs.

ABOUT THE CHICAGO JEWISH ALLIANCE

The Chicago Jewish Alliance is a community-led nonprofit organization dedicated to advocacy, safety, and Jewish values while combatting antisemitism. The pro-Israel organization provides direct, tangible support to individuals in moments of critical need. For more information, visit https://www.chicagojewishalliance.org/.

Media Contact: Jessica Prah, 312-953-3257, [email protected]

SOURCE Chicago Jewish Alliance