Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta are the Most Sought-After Rental Markets

SEATTLE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta are currently the most popular rental markets in the United States, according to a new HotPads® analysisi. These markets are the most popular among renters looking to relocate, and current residents aren't looking to leave.

To find the most sought-after rental markets, HotPads analyzed search data and ranked the top 50 metro areas based on the share of rent searches that are local and how often they appeared as a top search destination for renters looking to move in from other areas.

Chicago is the country's most sought-after rental market, followed closely by Los Angeles. In Chicago, 86 percent of home and apartment searches on HotPads come from locals, compared to 83 percent of searches in Los Angeles. Both areas are also hotspots for renters looking to make a bigger move – Chicago and Los Angeles are among the most-searched markets in 44 of the country's 50 largest metro areas.

HotPads' Top 10 Most Sought-After Rental Markets

Chicago, Ill. Los Angeles, Calif. Atlanta, Ga. Seattle, Wash. Denver, Colo. Philadelphia, Pa. San Diego, Calif. Tampa, Fl. Phoenix, Ariz. Miami, Fl.

The top 10 metro areas all have historically strong job markets, and many are affordable – renters can expect to spend around the recommended 30 percent of their income or less on rent in seven of the most sought-after rental marketsii. However, rent affordability is a rising concern – HotPads' latest quarterly rent report found that rents are growing faster now than they were last year in seven of the top 10.

"As the rental market picks up speed, it makes sense that renters would be drawn to areas with strong job markets and relatively affordable housing costs," said Joshua Clark, economist at HotPads. "However, there are drawbacks to being popular. More new residents typically increase demand for housing, which in turn can make the market more competitive. While it often takes time for rent shoppers to take the plunge and move, those looking to relocate can benefit from making a decision sooner rather than later – if these areas don't keep up with increased demand, rent prices could rise even faster."

In some of the country's most-expensive rental markets, current residents are more likely to look elsewhere for apartments. About a third of San Francisco rent shoppers search elsewhere for rentals, with Los Angeles being the most commonly searched location. Nationally, about 30 percent of renters searching on HotPads look for homes and apartments outside of their current metro area.

On the other hand, many more-affordable metro areas aren't as popular with outsiders, even though current residents tend to search for rentals close to home. In Richmond and Detroit, about three-quarters of rent shoppers search for homes locally – however, few prospective renters from other large markets search for homes in those areas.

Metropolitan Area Median Rent Share of Local Rental Searches Out-of-Area Search Scoreiii Percent of Income Spent on Rentiv Most Popular Search Destination United States $1,535 69.8% NA 27.7% NA New York, NY $2,380 49.9% 15 36.4% Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $2,965 83.0% 44 45.7% Riverside, CA Chicago, IL $1,790 86.0% 44 28.1% Los Angeles, CA Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $1,690 65.1% 8 27.7% Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA $1,690 82.1% 17 26.7% New York, NY Houston, TX $1,585 64.3% 4 28.6% Los Angeles, CA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $2,035 77.2% 11 40.2% Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA $1,490 74.8% 22 25.2% Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA $2,425 65.9% 16 31.8% Providence, RI San Francisco, CA $3,540 67.2% 22 38.3% Los Angeles, CA Detroit, MI $1,305 74.0% 0 24.0% Chicago, IL Riverside, CA $1,990 61.6% 3 35.8% Los Angeles, CA Phoenix, AZ $1,520 74.8% 13 26.2% Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA $2,255 76.2% 18 30.9% Los Angeles, CA Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $1,705 65.8% 1 25.2% Chicago, IL San Diego, CA $2,740 78.6% 16 38.8% Los Angeles, CA St. Louis, MO $1,210 69.8% 1 21.5% Chicago, IL Tampa, FL $1,490 75.9% 16 31.4% Orlando, FL Baltimore, MD $1,750 66.3% 1 26.3% Washington, D.C. Denver, CO $2,125 72.1% 18 31.1% Boulder, CO Pittsburgh, PA $1,110 72.6% 4 21.4% Chicago, IL Portland, OR $1,945 75.8% 5 29.4% Seattle, WA Charlotte, NC $1,405 61.9% 1 24.9% Chicago, IL Sacramento, CA $2,005 71.9% 3 31.9% San Francisco, CA San Antonio, TX $1,390 67.0% 2 27.7% Austin, TX Orlando, FL $1,550 69.3% 7 31.4% Tampa, FL Cincinnati, OH $1,245 73.3% 4 24.2% Chicago, IL Cleveland, OH $1,215 62.1% 2 25.5% Chicago, IL Kansas City, MO $1,260 72.8% 1 23.4% Chicago, IL Las Vegas, NV $1,445 79.0% 4 27.1% Los Angeles, CA Columbus, OH $1,465 71.0% 2 24.3% Chicago, IL Indianapolis, IN $1,245 72.2% 2 23.7% Chicago, IL San Jose, CA $3,725 51.5% 4 34.1% San Francisco, CA Austin, TX $1,760 67.5% 3 26.5% San Antonio, TX Virginia Beach, VA $1,490 71.1% 1 25.8% Washington, DC Nashville, TN $1,515 61.1% 2 27.1% Chicago, IL Providence, RI $1,790 62.9% 3 29.4% Boston, MA Milwaukee, WI $1,390 69.2% 0 26.0% Chicago, IL Jacksonville, FL $1,410 69.6% 1 27.1% Tampa, FL Memphis, TN $1,050 68.2% 1 25.3% Nashville, TN Oklahoma City, OK $1,125 73.0% 0 22.4% Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Louisville-Jefferson County, KY $1,145 62.8% 0 24.0% Chicago, IL Hartford, CT $1,670 54.4% 0 26.0% New Haven, CT Richmond, VA $1,465 76.3% 1 24.0% Washington, DC New Orleans, LA $1,455 75.5% 1 32.2% Baton Rouge, LA Buffalo, NY $1,300 73.1% 0 25.1% Rochester, NY Raleigh, NC $1,490 58.7% 1 23.0% Durham, NC Birmingham, AL $1,060 57.0% 0 23.7% Atlanta, GA Salt Lake City, UT $1,635 48.3% 0 25.7% Los Angeles, CA

i HotPads analyzed rental searches on its platform to find the most sought-after areas for renters in the United States. To measure interest from locals, HotPads used search data to determine where the most apartment searches came from local users. To measure interest from prospective renters outside the metro area, HotPads rated each market based on the most popular search destinations for renters in the 50 largest metro areas.

ii According to Zillow's latest rent affordability data

iii The Out-of-Area Search Score indicates how many times a market appeared in the top 10 most popular search destinations within the 50 largest metro areas; a score of 44 means that a market was a top destination in 44 of the 50 largest markets.

iv Zillow's Q4 2018 Affordability Data

