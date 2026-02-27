Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Visits Northeastern Illinois University for Lakeside Chat on Student Success and Human Rights

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Johnson, the 57th mayor of the City of Chicago, visited Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) on Thursday for a Lakeside Chat focused on civic leadership, human rights, and the barriers facing today's college students.

The event, part of a broader effort to foster public discourse on the critical issues facing today's students, brought together students, faculty, and staff to discuss how public institutions and city leadership can work together to expand opportunity and strengthen communities. The conversation aligned with NEIU's College of Arts and Sciences' –themed semester, "Staying the Course for Human Rights: From Awareness to Action," and reflected NEIU's mission as an access-driven, urban-serving university.

"At Northeastern Illinois University, expanding opportunity means meeting students where they are and removing the barriers that stand in the way of their success," said President Katrina E. Bell-Jordan, "Yesterday's Lakeside Chat reflected our shared commitment with the City of Chicago to strengthen our communities through education, workforce development, and student-centered support. We were honored to welcome Mayor Brandon Johnson to NEIU for a meaningful conversation centered on student voices."

Moderated by NEIU Urban Community Studies Professor Zada Johnson, Ph.D., the panel featured student voices and faculty expertise alongside Mayor Johnson. The student panelists were Winter Terry, an undergraduate majoring in Political Science with minors in Criminology and Philosophy, and Leslie Lozada, a 2025 NEIU graduate, currently working on her master's degree in Communication, Media and Theatre. Joined by DeWitt Scott, Ed.D., the Director of the Angelina Pedroso Center for Diversity and Intercultural Affairs, the group shared perspectives on access, belonging and persistence at NEIU as well as practices that support student success.

Discussion topics included students' basic needs such as housing and food insecurity, mental health resources, campus safety, and support for students with disabilities, LGBTQ+ students, and DACA and undocumented students. Panelists emphasized that addressing these issues is essential to educational equity and long-term economic mobility.

Mayor Johnson highlighted the importance of partnerships between cities and public universities in advancing opportunities for students and the communities they serve.

"My administration is committed to meeting young people where they are and centering youth voices in our efforts to build safer, more affordable communities for all," said Mayor Johnson. "I am grateful to NEIU for the opportunity to discuss our shared challenges and potential solutions with some of our city's brightest students, and I look forward to continued partnership with NEIU to build career pathways, expand opportunities, and ensure Chicago is thriving. Today's conversation is a reminder that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are leading in our present."

As a Minority-Serving and a Hispanic-Serving Institution, NEIU serves a diverse student population, including adult learners, first-generation students and working professionals. University leaders underscored the importance of supporting students holistically to promote degree completion, workforce readiness and community impact.

The event concluded with a Q&A and a call to continue collaborating between NEIU and the City of Chicago to expand career pathways and strengthen the workforce pipeline for historically underserved communities.

Moderator:

Zada Johnson has a Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Chicago and is presently a professor of Urban Community Studies at Northeastern Illinois University. She is also the academic coordinator of the NEIU University Without Walls program for adult students. Her articles have appeared in academic journals as well as local news publications and pop culture blogs.

Panelists:

Leslie Lozada is a graduate student in NEIU's Communication, Media and Theatre (CMT) program. She earned her B.A. in Anthropology from NEIU in 2025, with two minors, and is focused on media studies and mass communication. She works as a student aide in NEIU's Office of Student Disability Services and serves as editor of The Independent, the University's student newspaper, among several other student leadership roles.

DeWitt Scott is the Director of the Angelina Pedroso Center for Diversity and Intercultural Affairs at NEIU. He also serves as an adjunct professor in the Urban Community Studies, Higher Education Leadership, and African American Studies programs at NEIU. He earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Chicago State University.

Winter" Terry is an undergraduate student majoring in Political Science with minors in Criminology and Philosophy. She serves as a Senator in the NEIU Student Government Association and is actively engaged in student advocacy and initiatives that advance equity for marginalized communities.

About Northeastern Illinois University

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure, and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on Chicago's Northwest Side. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

