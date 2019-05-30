Chicago MD Launches a Line of CBD Products to Enhance Patient Health

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rahul Khare, MD, opened his primary and urgent care practice in 2015 with one mission – to deliver innovative care that brings quality and convenience together with emerging therapies. As his practice grew, the same motivation that got him started, prompted Khare to launch a line of CBD products aimed to support patient health and wellness. Khare worked with hemp growers to develop seven CBD products under the brand Innovative Wellness, which are now available online at innovativewell.com and at a new retail store in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Hemp oil made by Innovative Wellness will also be available on Amazon beginning this spring.

Innovative Wellness carries seven CBD products in the form of tinctures and balms, and will have staff on-site at their 1552 W. Fullerton Avenue retail location in Chicago to answer questions and help patients choose what is best suited for their individual needs.

"As physicians, we need to open our eyes and minds to new treatment approaches. Cannabis-derived products are part of that," said Khare. "CBD can be an excellent supplement to traditional treatments and can aide in anxiety and pain relief. It is also a natural anti-inflammatory and contains healthy omega fatty acids."

Khare's vision for Innovative Wellness stemmed from his decades of experience treating patients, many of whom have grappled with chronic pain. He uses CBD himself, and believes in its value so much that he even gives the tincture to his teenage son as a daily supplement to support good health.

Innovative Wellness products include:

Enlighten – full spectrum CBD tincture with turmeric to reduce pain and inflammation

Tranquility – full spectrum CBD tincture with essential oils aimed to support anxiety relief

Restore – full spectrum CBD tincture with natural terpenes to promote continued good health

Innovative Original – full spectrum CBD tincture

Rich Relax CBD Balm – highly concentrated, full spectrum CBD topical with lavender

Rich Terpenated CBD Balm – concentrated, full spectrum CBD topical with 27 essential oils and terpenes for deep muscle, joint and nerve pain

Golden Nectar CBD & Coconut Oil – broad spectrum, whole plant CBD with coconut oil

"Our CBD products are full-spectrum and made from whole-plant hemp," said Khare. "Every product is lab tested for quality and we make those reports available to patients so they can be confident in the product they are taking."

Since CBD is not federally regulated, product quality can vary dramatically. Innovative Wellness products are all physician formulated, third-party tested and doctor recommended.

Khare is among a small, but growing, number of physicians to support the use of cannabis and cannabis-derived products like CBD, for symptom relief. Patients who qualify for medical cannabis use can also turn to Innovative Wellness for assistance in applying for their Illinois medical cannabis card.

For more information on Innovative Wellness CBD products, or the services available at their retail location, visit innovativewell.com or call 773.420.7994.

