CHICAGO NAMED BEST BIG CITY IN THE U.S. BY READERS OF CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER FOR EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

This unprecedented recognition follows a banner summer for Chicago's tourism and hospitality industry

Photo and Video Selects Available

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Choose Chicago, the city's official tourism agency, announced that Chicago has once again been named Best Big City in the U.S. in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. This year, over 500,000 readers voted for their favorite destinations and venues, choosing Chicago as the Best Big City in the U.S. for an unprecedented eighth straight year. The announcement of this award follows a banner summer for our city's tourism, hospitality, and events community.

"Chicago's historic eighth consecutive win of this award reflects the rich diversity of culture, culinary innovation, and experiences our city offers," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The rest of the world is catching on to the fact that there's truly no more dynamic destination in America than right here. Congratulations to the hard-working people of Chicago's hotels, restaurants, venues, unions, and the entire tourism and hospitality industry who make this recognition possible!"

"Chicagoans know that our city is second to none," said Mayor Brandon Johnson, "and now we have yet another incredible accolade to prove it. This honor is a testament to the strength, warmth, and resilience of Chicagoans and the beauty and vibrancy of our neighborhoods. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a lifelong resident, there is always something to explore in Chicago."

Condé Nast Traveler has captured input from readers to determine the winners of their Readers' Choice Awards for 37 years, making it the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. Chicago has been named Best Big City in the U.S. every year since 2017, more than any other city in the history of the award.

"Destination marketing has become more competitive than ever since the pandemic, and we (Choose Chicago) don't take this amazing, unprecedented recognition for granted," said Choose Chicago Board Chair Glenn Eden. "The fact that we keep being selected as the Best Big City in the U.S. is a testament to the resilience, collaboration and ongoing innovation from our local tourism, cultural arts, and hospitality communities. We have everything you could ever want to experience in a big city, but beyond that, we have a personality and a culture that define who we are as Chicagoans and sets us apart on the global stage."

"Being voted Best Big City in the U.S. for eight years in a row is no small feat," said Choose Chicago Interim President and CEO Rich Gamble. "It's a reflection of the passionate and tireless work of every Chicagoan who proudly shares our city with the world. Chicago continues to evolve as a global destination, and I'm excited for everything the future holds—major sporting events, neighborhood festivals, the next break out restaurant. There is truly an endless variety of experiences to be had in Chicago."

The announcement of Chicago as the Best Big City in the U.S. comes as the city wraps up an incredible summer in the national spotlight. Choose Chicago today released visitation metrics showing a banner summer of travel:

Visitors to Chicago filled a total of 3.4 million hotel room nights over the summer months (June, July, and August), 5% more than summer 2023. Anchored by the DNC and other major conventions, group hotel room demand totaled 1.1 million room nights, 7% higher than 2023 and exceeding 2019 levels. It was also a strong summer for leisure travel, with events like Lollapalooza and the NASCAR Chicago Street Race contributing to 2.3 million leisure room nights, 4% more than 2023.

filled a total of 3.4 million hotel room nights over the summer months (June, July, and August), 5% more than summer 2023. The strong summer of hotel demand drove all-time records in summer hotel revenue ( $942 million ) and City tax revenue ( $53 million ) – both measures 13% higher than 2023.

) and City tax revenue ( ) – both measures 13% higher than 2023. Summer season also welcomed over 671,000 international visitors to Chicago , a gain of 11% versus 2023. Most notably, Canadian summer visitation was up 21% during the summer months.

Looking ahead, Chicago is gearing up for a busy end of 2024, with major events like the launch of Theatre Season, Christkindlmarket, the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, and more set to attract visitors from near and far.

View all winners of this year's Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards here.

About Choose Chicago: Choose Chicago is the official sales and marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global visitor and meetings destination, leveraging the city's unmatched assets to ensure the economic vitality of the city, its residents and our partner business community. Follow @choosechicago on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X/Twitter. For more information, visit choosechicago.com.

SOURCE Choose Chicago