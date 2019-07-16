Chicago Native Anne Rutt-Enriquez Brings Her Successful Austin Texas Retail Concepts To Wicker Park For A 3 Month Pop-up Shop

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago native turned Austin entrepreneur, Anne Rutt-Enriquez, returns to Wicker Park with husband, Edson Enriquez to showcase their Austin original brands - Limbo Jewelry and Triple Z Threadz - with a storefront opening July 26th at 1407 N Milwaukee Ave. This co-branded concept will be a destination you won't want to miss - bringing the weirdness of Austin to Chicago through October. Shelves will be filled with handmade gifts, novelties, decor, art, and even a collection of jewelry inspired by the Chicago skyline.

For over 10 years Limbo's modern handmade jewelry and their awkward brother brand, Triple Z Threadz have built a loyal Chicago following participation in the summer art festival circuit. Triple Z Threadz is best known for their original in-house embroideries on one-of-kind vintage pearl snap shirts. With a cult like fan base they've attracted celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Quentin Tarantino, Patton Oswalt, Ben Harper, and Danny McBride. Limbo Jewelry is best known for their simple and modern perfect for everyday pieces and gained quick popularity in Chicago with their designs, materials, and craftsmanship.

"Chicago has always held a special place in my heart and the years we've spent at artist markets launched us into a few of the most recognized stores in Austin," Anne explains. "What we started as a small jewelry brand has rapidly grown into our family of brands that supports over 100 artists and we are so excited to showcase it all in Wicker Park!"

Background:

At the helm of Limbo is the husband and wife team of Edson Enriquez and Anne Rutt-Enriquez. Edson, who was born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, honed his silver-smithing and design skills at ITESO University. Edson developed the concept, name, logo, type, and art direction that would ultimately come to define Limbo Jewelry's original and exclusive aesthetic. Anne is an entrepreneur with an eye for art. From her innovative ideas to the thoughtful way she curates each store, Anne's vision is palpable.

For the past 8 years they've turned Triple Z Threadz into a power brand providing Austin with original in-house embroidery designs on vintage western pearl snap and Hawaiian shirts. Not only is their South Congress flagship store filled with one-of-a-kind shirts, but the space features hilarious novelties, home decor, art, gifts, and more.

Contact: Philip Nelson, 2182346733, marketing@limbojewelry.com.

SOURCE Limbo Jewelry Design

Related Links

http://www.limbojewelry.com

