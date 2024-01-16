Chicago OB/GYN Sameena Rahman Unveils Groundbreaking Podcast: Gyno Girl Presents: Sex, Drugs & Hormones

Revolutionizing the Conversation Around Women's Health

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Chicago-based, board-certified OBGYN, Dr. Sameena Rahman, is set to revolutionize the conversation around women's health with the launch of her groundbreaking podcast, Gyno Girl Presents: Sex, Drugs & Hormones. A fervent advocate for women's empowerment, Rahman is known for her commitment to meeting the diverse needs of women through her practice, the Center for Gynecology and Cosmetics.

Dr. Rahman, who is South-Asian Muslim-American, has established herself as a tireless champion for women's well-being, in addition to being a leader in the field of obstetrics and gynecology. Through her research and dedication, she is one of the few physicians nationally to receive the designation of ISSWSH (International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health ) Fellow (IF) and is actively involved with cutting edge approaches to sexual pain and sexual dysfunction. Dr. Rahman is also an active member of the IPPS, International Pelvic Pain Society, and specializes in a multidisciplinary approach to chronic pelvic pain. For midlife women, she specializes in menopause management with the designation of Certified Menopause Physician through the North American Menopause Society (NCMP).

Gyno Girl Presents: Sex, Drugs & Hormones is poised to be a trailblazer in the podcasting sphere, tackling crucial topics such as postpartum, menopause, sexual health, pelvic wellness and everything in between.  Dr. Rahman's expertise and passion shine through as she demystifies complex subjects, providing listeners with invaluable insights and information while also emphasizing self-love and life improvement. 

Through collaborations with leading experts and the personal stories of patients, the podcast provides a platform for knowledge-sharing while also addressing healthcare issues that have impaired women's quality of life. Dr. Rahman will highlight the many influences religion, culture, racial bias, and societal factors have on sexual health experiences.

In an era where women's health is gaining the attention it deserves, Rahman's podcast emerges as a beacon of knowledge, breaking down barriers and fostering a sense of community. By empowering women with knowledge, the podcast aims to inspire informed decisions and transform lives.

In addition to the podcast, Dr. Rahman has created a vibrant and informative space on Instagram (@gynogirl) where she shares the latest news and educates her audience on a wide range of women's health topics.

The first episode of Gyno Girl Presents: Sex, Drugs & Hormones went LIVE on Friday, January 12, 2024.   Subscribe now on leading podcast platforms to stay informed and join Dr. Rahman on this empowering journey.

Podcast Platforms:

Apple:  https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1723087947?ct=rephonic&mt=2
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6jwM1hb4xwiBrEJHJKAiU4
Google podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5jYXB0aXZhdGUuZm0vZ3luby1naXJsLXByZXNlbnRzLXNkaC8=

Dr. Rahman's mission is clear — to empower women, challenge societal norms, and redefine the narrative surrounding women's health. Join her on this journey to celebrates the strength, resilience, and wisdom of womanhood.

For more information, please visit www.cgcchicago.com, GynoGirl TV or Instagram @GynoGirl.  

