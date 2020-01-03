Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, S.C. Joins Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Through our joined efforts, COSM patients will benefit from the expanded resources and expertise provided through IBJI's large network of physicians, rehabilitation, and imaging services.

"We are grateful to be able to provide our patients with the same great comprehensive and personalized care they have come to expect, now under our new IBJI brand," says Dr. David Guelich, President, Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, S.C.

IBJI has a long history of offering patients collaborative, integrated orthopedic care including OrthoAccess walk-in clinics, MRI and outpatient physical and occupational therapy services with convenient locations in the downtown, Avondale/Logan Square and Sauganash communities.

If you have any questions, please call the COSM office at (773) 433-3130 or visit ibji.com .

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute , is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Related Links

https://www.ibji.com

