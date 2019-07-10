Chicago Pacific Founders announces promotion of Sameer Mathur to Principal

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Pacific Founders, a private equity firm that specializes in investing in healthcare services and senior living, announced today the promoting of Sameer Mathur to Principal.

"Sameer is a highly valued member of our team whose transactional expertise, investment judgement and value creation track record are great assets to our firm;" said Mary Tolan, Founder and Comanaging Partner. "He has made significant contributions working along side portfolio companies as well as strategic input across the portfolio to drive value creation for our investors."