Chicago Pacific Founders announces promotion of Sameer Mathur to Principal
Jul 10, 2019, 10:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Pacific Founders, a private equity firm that specializes in investing in healthcare services and senior living, announced today the promoting of Sameer Mathur to Principal.
"Sameer is a highly valued member of our team whose transactional expertise, investment judgement and value creation track record are great assets to our firm;" said Mary Tolan, Founder and Comanaging Partner. "He has made significant contributions working along side portfolio companies as well as strategic input across the portfolio to drive value creation for our investors."
Mr. Mathur has deep expertise in healthcare investing. He previously worked at DW Healthcare Partners where he focused on investments in healthcare services. He began his private equity career at Francisco Partners and before that was a consultant for Bain and Company. Sameer holds a B.S. degree – double major in Biomedical Engineering and Economics from Northwestern University.
About Chicago Pacific Founders:
Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com
SOURCE Chicago Pacific Founders
