Chicago Pacific Founders Names Narendra Mulani Partner Digital and Data Enterprises

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF"), a strategic healthcare investment firm announced today the appointment of Narendra Mulani as Partner. In this role Mr. Mulani will lead CPF's focus on driving transformational digital and data strategies across its portfolio of healthcare service companies.

Mr. Mulani joins CPF from Accenture after spending 23 years with the global consulting firm where he held several global leadership roles. In 2011 he was charged with founding and growing the Accenture Applied Intelligence business unit as Global Managing Director. The unit was responsible for building core capabilities in analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to create functional and industry solutions at scale. Mr. Mulani was also asked to coordinate the application of artificial intelligence and analytic technologies across Accenture. Over the past 7 years he led Accenture's Applied Intelligence business from its inception to a multi-billion dollar business. Under Mr. Mulani's direction Accenture has become recognized as a visionary leader in data and analytics worldwide according to Gartner (2018 Magic Quadrant).

Prior to his role in Applied Intelligence Mr. Mulani held senior leadership roles at Accenture including the P&L owner for the Products industry portfolio in North America. Prior to this role Narendra was the Global Managing Director for Accenture's Supply Chain Consulting Practice.

Mary Tolan, CPF Managing Partner, said, "Narendra is a demonstrated leader with deep experience in creating value through the application of digital, data analytics, and artificial intelligence strategies and technology. His perspectives and proficiency will prove extremely valuable as CPF works to improve patient care protocols, operating performance and cost containment across our portfolio companies."

Mr. Mulani, said, "I am passionate about addressing the biggest problems encountered in our healthcare system. I believe that analytics and AI are new production functions that will allow CPF portfolio companies to address the important challenge of effectively managing the cost of delivering superior health outcomes. I look forward to bringing my expertise and experience to working with CPF and its Operating teams in support of the CPF mission of doing well by doing good."

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago, IL & San Francisco, CA

Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a strategic healthcare investment private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare services. With approximately $1.0 billion of assets under management, CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs and senior executives with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. CPF actively looks to partner with organizations focused on delivering the highest quality of service to patients and providers. The firm will invest up to $100 million of equity capital per opportunity in growth, minority recap, and buyout transactions for cash flow positive businesses. For more information about Chicago Pacific Founders, visit www.cpfounders.com.

SOURCE Chicago Pacific Founders

Related Links

http://www.cpfounders.com

