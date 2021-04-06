Chicago Pacific Founders Promotes Jackson Lai to Principal

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF"), a private equity firm that specializes in investing in healthcare services and senior living, announced today the promotion of Jackson Lai to Principal.



"Jackson has been an integral part of CPF. He brings to our team sound investment judgement and a keen eye for creative post-investment value-creation strategies," said Vance Vanier, Founder and Co-Managing Partner. "Since joining CPF in 2018, he has made significant contributions towards new deals and working alongside portfolio company leadership to drive value for our investors."

Jackson has significant investing experience across multiple healthcare sectors. Previously, he worked in private equity investing at Audax Group and Madison Dearborn Capital Partners, where he was actively involved in a number of investments across medical products, healthcare technology, and healthcare services. Jackson was also an early commercial team member for a venture-backed telemedicine company. He began his career in New York with Credit Suisse in the Mergers and Acquisitions group, where he was part of the dedicated coverage team for key global pharmaceutical clients. Jackson received his B.A. in Economics from University of Chicago, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. He holds an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"I look forward to further advancing CPF's mission of fostering innovation and partnering with organizations and executives who share a common passion for elevating the quality and accessibility of healthcare," said Jackson.

About Chicago Pacific Founders:

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com

