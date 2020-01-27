Chicago Personal Injury Attorney Robert J. Bingle joins Wise Morrissey as Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Morrissey, LLC, a leading personal injury law firm serving individuals and families across Chicago and throughout Illinois, today announced that Robert J. Bingle has joined the firm as partner. Bingle comes to Wise Morrissey from Corboy & Demetrio, where he spent the bulk of his professional career, serving as managing partner between 1995 to 2018.

"We are exceptionally pleased to welcome someone with the track record, reputation and leadership experience of Bob Bingle," commented David C. Wise, founding partner of Wise Morrissey. "Bob's proven ability to win verdicts and substantial settlements for individuals and families who've suffered significant personal injury or catastrophic loss will be a tremendous asset to our firm and its clients."

Over his career, Bingle has led numerous high-profile personal injury and wrongful death cases, obtaining numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf hundreds of clients.

"The most important thing I have tried to do in my 37-year legal career is to help people in need and to offer them guidance, competency and compassion in a difficult and often devastating time," said Mr. Bingle. "I look forward to continuing in that role at Wise Morrissey. I'm excited to join a firm whose partners have established such an enviable track record in recent years by winning substantial verdicts and settlements on behalf of their clients and I look forward to working with such an impressive and dynamic group of trial lawyers."

In 2019, Mr. Bingle was named for the fifth consecutive year by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Best Lawyers in America in the areas of Personal Injury Litigation and Commercial Litigation. Since 2016, he has been named to the prestigious Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

He is a past President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA) and is now on its Board of Managers. He served as Chairman of ITLA's Membership and Legal Education Committees and Co-Chairman of its Legislative Committee. By appointment of the Illinois Supreme Court, Bob served from 2004 to 2014 on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Jury Instructions in Civil Cases. He is a past board member of the Illinois Supreme Court Character and Fitness Committee.

In addition, he has served on the faculty at the National Institute for Trial Advocacy and is a member of the Loyola University Chicago School of Law Alumni Board.

Mr. Bingle is a former Trustee and Chairman of the Jobs Committee at Christ the King Jesuit Preparatory School in Chicago. He was previously a member of the Fenwick High School Board of Trustees; CARPLS Board of Trustees; Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago Board of Trustees and the St. Isaac Jouges School Board.

Wise Morrissey is widely recognized for its jury verdicts and substantial settlements on behalf of its clients. The firm's named partners are among the most highly skilled and highly regarded attorneys in Illinois, and all of its lawyers are highly experienced in the courtroom and at the negotiating table. Four of the firm's lawyers have been selected for the 2020 Illinois Super Lawyers list, an honor bestowed on no more than five percent of lawyers in Illinois.

Since the firm's founding, its lawyers have secured over $300 million for its clients, including more than $1 million each in over 70 cases. In their collective careers, the firm's lawyers have compiled an impressive record of success through verdicts and settlements in cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, vehicle accidents, construction accidents, medical malpractice, product liability and nursing home abuse. The firm consistently ranks in the top tier of Chicago annual verdicts and settlements surveys.

