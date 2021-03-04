Chicago pizzeria to feature hemp leaf

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Bar based Paper Thin Pizza, located at Soho House Chicago, will offer pizzas with a special basil replacement -- hemp greens.

Paper Thin Pizza's Andrew Anthony believes the hemp leaf, or as the product is better known hemp greens, will help draw customers to the restaurant. He also said the opening, Saturday March 6 at 6 pm, will be a limited-run, first come first serve with approximately 35 seats available for indoor dining. The hemp microgreens are available as a topping by request.

"(The leaf) is visually striking and an interesting new concept," Anthony said. "People are attracted to things they've never seen before. We are excited to offer something new to consumers."

The hemp leaf is provided by Ziese Farms, a Washington State hemp food company which has worked with the FDA, USDA and White House to secure allowances for food use and cultivation methods. Although hemp is already known as a superfood, Ziese Farms has developed proprietary cultivars with unique nutritional and taste profiles. The hemp leaf contains more protein and calcium than the same weight of milk, and more potassium than the same weight of banana.

"The hemp industry is focused on the flower," Ziese Farms founder Melissa Heldreth (Ziese) said. "Ziese Farms believes the entire plant holds promise and there is a larger need for plant-based nutrition and protein moving forward."

Paper Thin Pizza Opening

6 pm - Saturday March 6, 2021

Fox Bar at Soho House

113-125 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607

About Ziese Farms

Ziese Farms is a leading hemp food company that has achieved first ever allowances for the use of the hemp leaf for foods. The company has developed IP and patent pending hemp leaf foods, protein and other products launching in 2021-22. Ziese Farms believes in the power of the cannabis plant to supply the needs of humanity. Buyers contact Ziese Farms to order your hemp greens.

Media Contacts

Phone: (425) 728-0994

[email protected]

www.ziesefarms.com

www.foxbar.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company at the date of publication.

SOURCE Ziese Farms