Chicago Podcast Festival Brings Comedy Podcasts to Live Audiences in Third Annual Event

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for Chicago Improv Productions' third annual Chicago Podcast Festival (CPF) are now on sale. Featuring 20 comedy podcasts, the festival is hosting events across four venues (The Athenaeum Theatre, Chicago Theater Works, Beat Kitchen, and Hungry Brain) on Nov. 26th - Dec. 2nd. The unscripted podcasts will be performed and recorded in front of live audiences.

Chicago Podcast Festival

The festival's lineup features acclaimed national podcasts along with some of the best podcasts produced in Chicago. Headliners include The Dollop with Gareth Reynolds and Dave Anthony, Off Book with Jess McKenna and Zach Reino, The Daily Zeitgeist, High and Mighty with Jon Gabrus, Yo' is this Racist with Tawny Newsome and Andrew Ti, and Culture Kings etc.

CPF offers attendees the opportunity to experience their favorite podcasts in person, discover new shows, and engage with the podcasting community. Producer Elizabeth Amdahl writes, "[CPF is] an event to celebrate podcasts and connect fans to the people making them! People new to the podcasting world can experience artists firsthand and hang out with a great community of like-minded people."

Along with the annual festival, CPF and Chicago Improv Productions support podcasting as an art form by providing "unscripted performance and entertainment experiences" throughout the year. Monthly live showcases (SHOWCASTS), offer Chicago podcasters opportunities to connect, grow, and gain valuable performance experience.

Additional festival events include a live podcasting event for the Poetry Foundation's podcast, VS, on November 29, 2018 at Hungry Brain. It's a free celebration of the 2nd season of a show that moves to expand poetry beyond the page.

Purchasing information for Chicago Podcast Festival tickets, the full 2018 lineup, and additional festival information can be found on CPF's website: http://chicagopodcastfestival.org/ . The festival is sponsored by Moxy Downtown Hotel and Aberlour Liquor.

About the Organization: Chicago Podcast Festival is produced by Chicago Improv Productions, an Illinois not-for-profit arts organization. Chicago Improv Productions produces the Chicago Improv Festival the College Improv Tournament, and educational outreach programs for K-12 students that blend life skills with engaging learning. Their mission is to "celebrate the present, honor the past, and showcase the future of improvisational theater."

