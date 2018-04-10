Chicago Police Department Now Fully Deployed with Axon's TASER Smart Weapons

Chicago Police Department (IL): 3,491 X2s Officer Safety Program (OSP)

Police Department (IL): 3,491 X2s Officer Safety Program (OSP) St. Louis County Police Department (MO): 400 X2s

Police Department (MO): 400 X2s New Mexico Corrections Department (NM): 284 X2s

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TN): 212 X2s

Vermont State Police (VT): 200 X2s, TASER 60

State Police (VT): 200 X2s, TASER 60 Rutgers University Police Department (NJ): 180 X2s, TASER 60

Police Department (NJ): 180 X2s, TASER 60 Hillsboro Police Department (OR): 115 TASER X26Ps (OSP)

Police Department (OR): 115 TASER X26Ps (OSP) Bethlehem City Police Department (PA): 100 X2s, TASER 60

City Police Department (PA): 100 X2s, TASER 60 Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (PA): 100 X26Ps

Michigan City Police Department (IN): 61 X2s, TASER 60 (add-on order)

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 201,500 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 198,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.



Axon, Axon Network, Smart Weapons, TASER, X2, X26P, the "Delta Logo," and "Protect Life," are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.axon.com/safeHarbor.cfm



For investor relations information please contact Andrea James via email at IR@axon.com.

CONTACT:

Steve Tuttle

Vice President of Strategic Communications

press@axon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-police-department-now-fully-deployed-with-axons-taser-smart-weapons-300626751.html

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

http://www.axon.com

