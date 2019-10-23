Chicago Police Foundation Adds New Board Members

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Police Foundation announced the election of six new members to its Board of Directors. The Chicago Police Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization established through the interest and primary support of the Chicago business community. The foundation's mission is to provide supplemental resources to support Chicago Police Department (CPD) initiatives and priority programs focused on the areas of safety equipment, advanced training, enhanced technology, and officer wellness.

"We're excited to have these notable leaders from Chicago's business community join our Board of Directors," said John C. Robak, Chairman of the Chicago Police Foundation.

Michael Axelrod , President & Chief Executive Officer, GPG Strategies, LLC

, President & Chief Executive Officer, GPG Strategies, LLC Arica Hilton , President, Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

, President, Hilton | Asmus Contemporary Edward H. Mazur , Chairman, City Club of Chicago

, Chairman, City Club of Sara J. Schroeder , Associate, The Sotos Law Firm

, Associate, The Sotos Law Firm Collette Taylor Worthing , Senior Vice President, Astellas

, Senior Vice President, Astellas Daniel Thomas , Chairman & President, TimeZoneOne

"All of these individuals are committed to supporting the Police Department, and I'm confident that they will be effective in advancing the foundation's mission to ultimately enhance public safety and help build stronger relationships between the Chicago Police and the communities they serve," said Robak.

"Working in cooperation with the Police Department, the Board of Directors leads the foundation's efforts to raise additional funds to help secure the best resources needed to serve and protect the citizens of our city," said Mary Ann Rose, Executive Director of the Chicago Police Foundation.

The foundation's annual signature fundraiser, the True Blue Event, will be held on November 2, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. For more information please visit www.chicagopolicefoundation.org.

About the Chicago Police Foundation

The Chicago Police Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization led by various Chicago business leaders. The foundation helps to improve the City of Chicago's public safety by supporting and funding programs that supplement resources and equipment available to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The foundation believes that the availability of additional resources is vital to providing superior service for the citizens of the city and fostering healthy relationships between members of the CPD and the communities they serve.

