Chicago Quantum Summit to gather international experts

The second annual Chicago Quantum Summit, hosted by the Chicago Quantum Exchange , will engage scientific and government leaders and the industries that will drive the applications of emerging quantum information science. Speakers include technology leaders at IBM (NYSE: IBM ), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ), Boeing, Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT ), Toshiba Research Europe, the University of Waterloo, the University of New South Wales, Australia, and the Quantum Economic Development Consortium.

"The Summit provides an opportunity to build and strengthen collaborations that span beyond our national and academic boundaries," said David Awschalom, director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange. "Through joint research projects with industry and national laboratories, we can leverage the unique capabilities of each organization to accelerate progress and push the boundaries of quantum science and engineering."

Chicago is increasingly seen as a world-leading hub for quantum information science. It is home to the Chicago Quantum Exchange, a catalyst for advancing academic and industrial efforts in the science and engineering of quantum information. Headquartered at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, the Chicago Quantum Exchange is a partnership between the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Northwestern University. It is home to one of the world's largest collaborative teams working on quantum science.

The Chicago Quantum Exchange also has six industry partners – IBM, Boeing, Applied Materials, Inc., ColdQuanta, Inc., HRL Laboratories LLC and Quantum Opus LLC – that enable industry-academic collaborations and provide opportunities to future quantum scientists and engineers.

During the Oct. 25 daytime program leaders will discuss their organization's work in quantum research and technology, progress in relevant quantum fields, and opportunities to develop the quantum workforce.

At 6 p.m. on Oct. 24, the Chicago Quantum Exchange will also host a public event titled "Solving Unsolvable Problems: The Future of Quantum Computing," at the Chicago Symphony Center in Chicago. The event features a keynote talk by Talia Gershon, IBM's director of research strategy and growth initiatives, and a conversation with Gershon and Awschalom moderated by Gizmodo writer Ryan Mandelbaum.

More information, including a registration page for the public event, is available on the Chicago Quantum Exchange website. The Summit and public event will be webcast.

