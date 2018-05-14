Chicago Radio Drives Real Results For Arlington International Racecourse

"It is quite gratifying to work with Arlington International Racecourse on this project," said Matt Scarano, Chairman of Illinois Broadcasters Association's Radio Broadcasters of Chicagoland (RBC) Committee. "Arlington is synonymous with top notch racing and excitement in Chicago. The Chicago Radio Industry is proud to be a part of building their prestigious brand and to deliver results year after year."

"Radio is an important part of our business," said Howard Sudberry, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications at Arlington International Racecourse. "The ability to change our radio advertising message frequently is the most effective way to let consumers know what is happening at Arlington."

"It's great to learn of yet another 'win-win' (or, in this particular case, perhaps I should I say, 'Win, Place & Show') for Arlington and Chicagoland radio," remarked Dennis Lyle, president and CEO of the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

In 2017, the RBC simultaneously aired a 60-second interview with Roy Spencer, President and Owner of Perma-Seal Basement Systems; Bob Rohrman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bob Rohrman Auto Group; John Alfirevich, Dealer Operator of Apple Chevrolet and President of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers Association; and Ed Wehmer, Founder, President and CEO of Wintrust Financial Corporation on 40 Chicagoland radio stations. The RBC also came together to support the efforts of the American Red Cross and those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas and across the Gulf Coast by simultaneously airing a :60 public service announcement on Chicagoland radio stations.

This Chicago Radio Drives Results roadblock initiative was first introduced by the RBC in 2016 via a 30-minute live conversation with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a Chicago Radio Town Hall Meeting.

About the Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA ):

IBA is the leading advocate for the broadcast industry in Illinois and is engaged in shaping public policy to create a positive legislative and regulatory environment for its members.

