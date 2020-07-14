Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Releases New Album, BornBroke2

CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BornBroke2 is the new album from Dreadrock with 9 songs, including a feature with Lil B (BasedGod) with the track Pass. The album was released on June 15, 2020, and is available for digital download.

The album is a follow-on of the EP 'BornBroke', launched in 2018. BornBroke2 has the collaboration of five producers, including Dreadrock, and a featuring with Lil B (BasedGod) with the track Pass.

The music video of How You Coming, one of the 9 songs of BornBroke2, is available on Dreadrock's YouTube Channel, and music videos of other songs of the album will have dropped soon.

James Samuels (born May 21, 1995), better known by his stage name Dreadrock, is an American rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, businessman, and record producer.

Born and raised on the westside of Chicago, Dreadrock first started his musical career in 2011 recording himself off the iPhone, as an outlet to voice his emotions, overcoming emotional trauma from the streets. However, everything contributed to his growing love for music, thus bringing the trials and tribulations from his life to the paper and the stage.

Dreadrock's debut album was Rocket Power in 2017 and subsequently, he has gone on to release Got Back in 2018 and many singles. Ensuing, on April 22, 2019, he founded in Chicago the label Swervnation, a hip hop record label ready to help new rappers to have a voice and outlet, since then Dreadrock launched two new albums, Swervinglanes2 in January 2020, and BornBroke2 in June 2020.

Between the production of one album and another, Dreadrock keeps an intense production of new songs. Thus, in late 2016, he launched the mixtape Swervinglanes, and in 2018 released the EP BornBroke, with the acclaimed single Flute.

Swervnation

Originally registered as Swervgang, the Swervnation was founded to support Dreadrock and to help new rappers to have a voice and an outlet through their musical career. The record label team has Dreadrock as CEO and Tamille Baker for Public relations. Tamille, who holds an MBA and a Master's in Education, has been giving her support for multiple organizations giving back and speaking to teens across the Chicago area.

