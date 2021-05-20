Chicago Red Stars Partner with Venuetize for Mobile Ticketing, Enhanced Gameday Experience for Fans

"We are excited to be leading the pack as one of the first NWSL teams to provide a standalone app," said Lindsay Goldner , Director of Marketing & Communications for the Chicago Red Stars. "By partnering with Venuetize, we are able to stay ahead of new technologies and find innovative ways to engage our community. We can't wait to welcome our fans back to SeatGeek Stadium and to surprise and delight them with our continued momentum."

"The Red Stars represent the first NWSL client partnership for Venuetize. We look forward to contributing towards the continued growth and success of women's sports," said DC Ramsey, Vice President of Marketing at Venuetize. "The fan engagement levels for the Red Stars and the NWSL overall have been industry leading, and we are confident the new mobile experience will further increase fan engagement and revenue opportunities for this historic franchise."

For more information, please visit https://www.chicagoredstars.com/mobile-app.

About Venuetize:

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/ .

About the Red Stars:

Established in 2007, the Red Stars were a founding member of the former Women's Professional Soccer and would later become one of the original eight teams to form the National Women's Soccer League in 2013. The Red Stars have made the playoffs in six consecutive years from 2015-2020, clinching the team's first appearance in the NWSL Championship in the 2019 season as well as appearing in the NWSL's Challenge Cup Final in 2020.

The Red Stars play at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, one of few soccer-specific stadiums with an all-grass practice and playing surface in the league. Throughout the team's storied history, the Red Stars' have had a star-studded roster featuring some of the greatest players to have played for the United States such as Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Kate Markgraf (Sobrero), Lindsay Tarpley, Lori Chalupny, Christen Press, and Shannon Boxx, while currently boasting a roster with USWNT stars such Julie Ertz, Casey Short, Alyssa Naeher, Tierna Davidson, Mallory Pugh and Morgan Gautrat. The Red Stars have also been home to national team players from Australia (Sam Kerr), Canada (Karina LeBlanc), Germany (Inka Grings), Japan (Yuki Nagasato), and Brazil (Christiane Rozeira and Formiga) at different points in the team's history.

