Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Adds 20,000 Members and Increases Jurisdictional Area Under International Union Restructuring

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters is poised to become one of the largest regional labor unions in the country under a restructuring arrangement that will add 20,000 members, boosting the Chicago Carpenters Union's total membership to 50,000-plus hardworking men and women.

This week, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America General President Douglas McCarron announced that geographical and trade jurisdiction of the former St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council has been assigned to the Chicago Regional Council. McCarron said the decision was made as a means to increase oversight of operations, reduce costs, maximize available resources, and increase market competitiveness.

Gary Perinar, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Chicago Regional Council, said he welcomed the new reorganization, which will make the already formidable union even stronger.

"I look forward to building a long and productive working relationship with the representatives, staff, instructors, contractors and members of the former St-Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council," said Perinar. "This reorganization presents real opportunities to increase our market share above and beyond our 70 percent target goal. It's a win for our signatory contractors, it's a win for the communities in which we live and work, and most importantly, it's a win for our members."

Perinar emphasized that the restructuring will not impact the terms of the current collective bargaining agreements including the payment of wages and fringe benefit contributions.

