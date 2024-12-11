CHICAGO RESTAURANT WEEK 2025 RESTAURANTS REVEALED AT EATITUPCHICAGO.COM

Reservations are now live for Chicago's favorite annual dining out experience produced by Choose Chicago.

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Chicago, the city's official destination marketing organization, announces the highly anticipated return of the annual Chicago Restaurant Week (CRW). Produced annually by Choose Chicago, the beloved event celebrates its 18th year Friday, January 24 through Sunday, February 9, 2025. Food lovers can reserve tables and view menus online beginning today for multi-course meals at more than 470 Chicagoland eateries at eatitupchicago.com.

"Chicago's incomparable culinary talent and cultural richness come alive every year during Chicago Restaurant Week," said Rich Gamble, Interim President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "With the highest number of participating restaurants since its inception, Chicago Restaurant Week presents the ideal opportunity for both visitors and locals to explore cuisines throughout our diverse neighborhoods and fully embrace the diversity and quality of our culinary scene. Our restaurants make Chicago one of the most remarkable cities in the world."

The highly anticipated event features more than 470 participating restaurants, the most on record, with new signups daily. Participating restaurants represent 35 distinct Chicago neighborhoods along with 50 suburban restaurants. Of the participants, 143 are women and/or minority owned enterprises, and 71 restaurants are making their Restaurant Week debut.

Participants include a range of new and established locales such as Briny Swine Smokehouse & Oyster Bar (Lincoln Park), Bar Parisette (Logan Square), Tacotlán (Hermosa), Hawksmoor Chicago (River North), Smyth & The Loyalist (West Loop), Minyoli (Andersonville) and Maxwell's Trading (West Town). They join a list of repeat loyalists such as Eden (Avondale), The Gage (Loop), Gene & Georgetti (River North), Cebu (Bucktown/Wicker Park), Moody Tongue Brewing Company (South Loop) and Virtue Restaurant & Bar (Hyde Park). A complete list of participating restaurants and their curated menu offerings can be found here. Reservations are now open at eatitupchicago.com.

Chicago Restaurant Week offers visitors and local foodies an exciting opportunity to experience some of the area's most sought-after restaurants. For 17 consecutive, dining-packed days, participating restaurants will showcase specially curated prix fixe menus with prices set at $30 for brunch or lunch, and $45 and/or $60 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity). Lending an ideal reason to explore Chicago's nationally lauded culinary scene, diners can experience new, show-stopping restaurants and familiar favorites alike daily.

"Chicago Restaurant Week champions the passion and vitality of our restaurant operators and chefs," said Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "Celebrations like this give diners the perfect reason to explore every corner of the city and finally get to that spot they've been wanting to try – all while bringing essential business to restaurants."

The highly anticipated celebration premieres Thursday, January 23 at First Bites Bash, the official kick-off event for Chicago Restaurant Week. The event, which sells out annually, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chicago's Field Museum. Award winning Chicago chef Soo Ahn of Adalina will step into the spotlight, serving as the Host Chef for the star-studded party. Guests will experience exclusive tasting portions from more than 60 restaurants showcasing their Chicago Restaurant Week menus, as well as enjoy wine, beer, spirits, entertainment and more. A portion of the proceeds from First Bites Bash will be donated to the James Beard Foundation. Visit firstbitesbash.com.

