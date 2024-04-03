CHICAGO RIVER SWIM TO MAKE HISTORY AS FIRST OPEN WATER EVENT IN NEARLY 100 YEARS

Event Will Celebrate Rebirth of Chicago River and Raise Money for ALS

WHAT: Chicago River Swim will feature 500 qualified swimmers in Chicago River WHERE: Starts at Dearborn Street Bridge | Ends at Clark Street Bridge WHEN: September 22, 2024 | Swim begins 6:45 AM | Finish Festival 8:00 AM REGISTRATION: ChicagoRiverSwim.org

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Chicago River Swim marks a historic revival of open water swimming in downtown Chicago, celebrating the river's transformation and supporting ALS research. On September 22, 2024, five hundred qualified swimmers will navigate the river amidst its famed skyscrapers and beneath its iconic bridges.

"The changes in the Chicago River over the past decades are nothing short of incredible," remarked Doug McConnell, world-renowned Triple Crown Swimmer and CEO/co-founder of the nonprofit A Long Swim, the driving force behind this event. "What was once unimaginable is now possible. We are committed to conducting a safe event, backed by the latest in water quality technology and a thorough safety plan."

The event organizers will monitor water quality constantly up to the morning of the swim. To determine the water quality, they will aim to leverage data from experts working in the Chicago region, including the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and H2NOW, which is a real-time, seasonal water quality monitoring system administered by Current, a prominent Chicago-based nonprofit. Chicago River Swim will use this combined data to determine if the water meets regulatory standards for human contact.

The event will be set within the main stem of the Chicago River. Safety is paramount - over 100 personnel will be on duty and A Long Swim is working in collaboration with federal, state and local authorities. Swimmers will start between the Clark and Dearborn Street bridges and navigate a looped course between State Street and Wolf Point. Spectators are encouraged to be part of the historic event with a family-friendly Finish Festival near the Clark Street Bridge.

A Long Swim, inspired by McConnell's personal loss to ALS, has extensive experience hosting open water swims raising almost $2 million for collaborative ALS research at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. Proceeds from the Chicago River Swim will also support local learn-to-swim programs for at-risk youth.

