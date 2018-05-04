Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American, symbol: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2018 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net sales
|
$10,011,641
|
$9,483,327
|
Income before income taxes
|
911,788
|
770,922
|
Net income
|
707,788
|
510,922
|
Net income per common share
|
.73
|
.53
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
