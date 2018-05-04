Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American, symbol: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2018 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31

2018 2017 Net sales $10,011,641 $9,483,327 Income before income taxes 911,788 770,922 Net income 707,788 510,922 Net income per common share .73 .53 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)