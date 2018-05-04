Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

16:30 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American, symbol: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2018 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2018

2017

Net sales

$10,011,641

$9,483,327

Income before income taxes

911,788

770,922

Net income

707,788

510,922

Net income per common share

.73

.53

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

 (All figures subject to year-end audit)

 

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

