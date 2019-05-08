Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

May 08, 2019, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2019 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31


2019

2018

Net sales

$8,621,678

$10,011,641

Income before income taxes

367,842

911,788

Net income

286,842

707,788

Net income per common share

.30

.73

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

 (All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

