Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2019 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31



2019 2018 Net sales $8,621,678 $10,011,641 Income before income taxes 367,842 911,788 Net income 286,842 707,788 Net income per common share .30 .73 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

