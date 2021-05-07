Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2021 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31

2021 2020 Net sales $9,304,949 $7,576,455 Income before income taxes 690,128 71,568 Net income 540,128 56,568 Net income per common share .56 .06 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

