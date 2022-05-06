Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
May 06, 2022, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --L, May 6, 2022. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2022 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net sales
|
$9,197,696
|
$9,304,949
|
Income before income taxes
|
570,313
|
690,128
|
Net income
|
447,313
|
540,128
|
Net income per common share
|
.46
|
.56
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
