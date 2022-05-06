Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --L, May 6, 2022. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31

2022 2021 Net sales $9,197,696 $9,304,949 Income before income taxes 570,313 690,128 Net income 447,313 540,128 Net income per common share .46 .56 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.