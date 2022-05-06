Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

May 06, 2022, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --L, May 6, 2022.  Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2022

2021

Net sales

$9,197,696

$9,304,949

Income before income taxes

570,313

690,128

Net income

447,313

540,128

Net income per common share

.46

.56

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

 (All figures subject to year-end audit)

