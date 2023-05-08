Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2023 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31

2023 2022 Net sales $8,729,725 $9,197,696 Income (loss) before income taxes (737,137) 570,313 Net income (loss) (583,137) 447,313 Net income (loss) per common share (.60) .46 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132





(All figures subject to year-end audit)

