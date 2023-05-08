Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

May 08, 2023, 17:00 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2023 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

Net sales

$8,729,725

$9,197,696

Income (loss) before income taxes

(737,137)

570,313

Net income (loss)

(583,137)

447,313

Net income (loss) per common share

(.60)

.46

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132



 (All figures subject to year-end audit)

