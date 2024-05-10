Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31

2024 2023 Net sales $7,853,181 $8,729,725 Income (loss) before income taxes (874,834) (737,137) Net income (loss) (698,004) (583,137) Net income (loss) per common share (.72) (.60) Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

