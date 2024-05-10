Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations
May 10, 2024, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net sales
|
$7,853,181
|
$8,729,725
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(874,834)
|
(737,137)
|
Net income (loss)
|
(698,004)
|
(583,137)
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
(.72)
|
(.60)
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
