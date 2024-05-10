Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

May 10, 2024, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2024

2023

Net sales

$7,853,181

$8,729,725

Income (loss) before income taxes

(874,834)

(737,137)

Net income (loss)

(698,004)

(583,137)

Net income (loss) per common share

(.72)

(.60)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

 (All figures subject to year-end audit)

