Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Aug 07, 2020, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2020 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
|
Second Quarter
|
First Six Months
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net sales
|
$4,103,520
|
$8,875,451
|
$11,679,975
|
$17,497,129
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(1,100,516)
|
290,559
|
(1,028,948)
|
658,401
|
Net income (loss)
|
(779,516)
|
229,559
|
(722,948)
|
516,401
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
(.81)
|
.24
|
(.75)
|
.54
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.