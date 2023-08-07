Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations
07 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2023 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
|
Second Quarter
|
First Six Months
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net sales
|
$8,050,931
|
$9,023,398
|
$16,780,656
|
$18,221,094
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(1,665,506)
|
194,904
|
(2,402,643)
|
765,217
|
Net income (loss)
|
(1,311,506)
|
153,904
|
(1,894,643)
|
601,217
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
(1.36)
|
.16
|
(1.96)
|
.62
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
