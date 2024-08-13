Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations
Aug 13, 2024, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2024 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30
|
Second Quarter
|
First Six Months
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net sales
|
$8,059,477
|
$8,050,931
|
$15,912,658
|
$16,780,656
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
153,514
|
(1,665,506)
|
(721,320)
|
(2,402,643)
|
Net income (loss)
|
142,141
|
(1,311,506)
|
(555,863)
|
(1,894,643)
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
0.15
|
(1.36)
|
(0.58)
|
(1.96)
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
