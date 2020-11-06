Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Nov 06, 2020, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
|
Third Quarter
|
First Nine Months
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net sales
|
$7,645,259
|
$8,188,905
|
$19,325,234
|
$25,686,034
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
414,135
|
414,797
|
(614,813)
|
1,073,198
|
Net income (loss)
|
309,135
|
315,797
|
(413,813)
|
832,198
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
.32
|
.32
|
(.43)
|
.86
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.