Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Nov 09, 2021, 17:15 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2021 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
|
Third Quarter
|
First Nine Months
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net sales
|
$8,555,731
|
$7,645,259
|
$26,225,070
|
$19,325,234
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
207,659
|
414,135
|
1,304,294
|
(614,813)
|
Net income (loss)
|
172,659
|
309,135
|
1,032,294
|
(413,813)
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
.18
|
.32
|
1.07
|
(.43)
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
