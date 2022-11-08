Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Nov 08, 2022, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
|
Third Quarter
|
First Nine Months
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net sales
|
$8,567,785
|
$8,555,731
|
$26,788,879
|
$26,225,070
|
Income before income taxes
|
4,621,060
|
207,659
|
5,386,277
|
1,304,294
|
Net income
|
3,579,060
|
172,659
|
4,180,277
|
1,032,294
|
Net income per common share
|
3.71
|
.18
|
4.33
|
1.07
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
