Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations
07 Nov, 2023, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
|
Third Quarter
|
First Nine Months
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net sales
|
$7,946,172
|
$8,567,785
|
$24,726,828
|
$26,788,879
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(1,215,042)
|
4,621,060
|
(3,617,685)
|
5,386,277
|
Net income (loss)
|
(964,042)
|
3,579,060
|
(2,858,685)
|
4,180,277
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
(1.00)
|
3.71
|
(2.96)
|
4.33
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
