Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

07 Nov, 2023, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

$7,946,172

$8,567,785

$24,726,828

$26,788,879

Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,215,042)

4,621,060

(3,617,685)

5,386,277

Net income (loss)

(964,042)

3,579,060

(2,858,685)

4,180,277

Net income (loss) per common share

(1.00)

3.71

(2.96)

4.33

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

 (All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

