Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations
News provided byChicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Nov 12, 2024, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2024 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
|
Third Quarter
|
First Nine Months
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net sales
|
$6,969,921
|
$7,946,172
|
$22,882,579
|
$24,726,828
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(795,425)
|
(1,215,042)
|
(1,516,745)
|
(3,617,685)
|
Net income (loss)
|
(1,446,621)
|
(964,042)
|
(2,002,484)
|
(2,858,685)
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
(1.50)
|
(1.00)
|
(2.07)
|
(2.96)
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article