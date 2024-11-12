Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

News provided by

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Nov 12, 2024, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2024 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$6,969,921

$7,946,172

$22,882,579

$24,726,828

Income (loss) before income taxes

(795,425)

(1,215,042)

(1,516,745)

(3,617,685)

Net income (loss)

(1,446,621)

(964,042)

(2,002,484)

(2,858,685)

Net income (loss) per common share

(1.50)

(1.00)

(2.07)

(2.96)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. DECLARES DIVIDEND

On August 19, 2024 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of ten (10) cents ...

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2024 as summarized below: CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics