Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Nov 07, 2025, 16:45 ET

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2025 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30



Third Quarter

First Nine Months


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$7,360,284

$6,969,921

$21,903,997

$22,882,579

Income (loss) before income taxes

67,281

(795,425)

73,615

(1,516,745)

Net income (loss)

67,572

(1,446,621)

73,615

(2,002,484)

Net income (loss) per common share

0.07

(1.50)

0.08

(2.07)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

21%

