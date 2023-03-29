Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Mar 29, 2023, 16:45 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31

2022

2021

Net sales

$33,646,033

$33,974,558

Income before income taxes

3,652,629

1,414,472

Net income

2,867,629

1,113,472

Net income per common share

2.97

1.15

Average common shares outstanding     

966,132

966,132

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

