Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations For the Years Ended December 31

2022 2021 Net sales $33,646,033 $33,974,558 Income before income taxes 3,652,629 1,414,472 Net income 2,867,629 1,113,472 Net income per common share 2.97 1.15 Average common shares outstanding 966,132 966,132

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.