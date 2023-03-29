Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Earnings
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
Mar 29, 2023, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2022 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net sales
|
$33,646,033
|
$33,974,558
|
Income before income taxes
|
3,652,629
|
1,414,472
|
Net income
|
2,867,629
|
1,113,472
|
Net income per common share
|
2.97
|
1.15
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
