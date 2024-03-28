Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Results of Operations
28 Mar, 2024, 16:45 ET
NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2023 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net sales
|
$31,507,722
|
$33,646,033
|
Income (Loss) before income taxes
|
(5,729,012)
|
3,652,629
|
Net income (Loss)
|
(4,401,584)
|
2,867,629
|
Net income (Loss) per common share
|
(4.56)
|
2.97
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.
