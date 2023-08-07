Chicago Sculptor Richard Hunt gifts Benton Harbor Satellite Studio to Krasl Art Center

ST. JOSEPH. Mich., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Sculptor Richard Hunt has generously gifted his satellite studio at 258 Territorial Road in Benton Harbor, Mich., to Krasl Art Center, a contemporary art museum, regional art center, and public arts advocate located in St. Joseph, Mich.

Krasl Art Center and its staff began their relationship with Hunt upon his arrival in the community in 1995 when he opened a satellite studio in Benton Harbor, 100 miles from his primary workspace in Chicago. The opening of his Studio Center was a critical seed to launching the Benton Harbor Arts District, a vibrant active area of the City of Benton Harbor downtown.

In the ensuing 24 years, proximity to this world-renowned sculptor has become a rich/unique part of the community fabric.

Krasl Art Center cordially invites you to a special media event discussing the generous donation of the Richard Hunt Studio in Benton Harbor to the organization. At the event, Krasl will discuss Richard Hunt's legacy, share the history of his satellite studio, and the intersections of both to the arts in Southwest Michigan.

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm

Where: Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., St. Joseph, MI 49085

What: Announcing next steps regarding the gift of the Richard Hunt Studio

Please note: A Krasl Art Center representative will be at the Richard Hunt Studio Center at 258 Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. following the media event at Krasl Art Center.

Please RSVP your attendance to Jamie Balkin at [email protected] or via phone at 269-757-1586. A detailed media kit is being produced. It will be released at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. If you are interested in receiving the link, please contact Jamie Balkin at [email protected] or by phone at 269-757-1586.

Krasl Art Center is a nonprofit art museum and learning center that enriches the lives of people living in or visiting southwest Michigan by delivering enlightening art experiences through diverse education opportunities, meaningful events, and high-quality exhibits and collections. Krasl's mission is to Inspire Meaningful Change and Strengthen Community through the Visual Arts. To learn more, visit krasl.org.

