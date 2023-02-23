Chicago set to host Rotary's international convention in 2030

World's first service organization will celebrate its 125th year in the city it was founded

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary International today announced Chicago as the winner of the provisional bid to hold its annual international convention at McCormick Place West Building, May 25-29, 2030.

Rotary members and participants from around the world will gather in Chicago to connect, learn from each other and various experts, and share ideas for bringing positive, lasting change to communities across the globe. The annual Rotary convention was last held in Chicago in 2005 and was attended by approximately 40,000 participants.

"Rotary International has deep roots in Chicago and I am thrilled to welcome them back to our great city for their international convention in 2030," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Rotary is a global organization that delivers many benefits to communities around the world, and we are honored that they chose Chicago for such an important celebration. Major events like these are vital to our local economy and our residents, and we look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of Rotary members to Chicago!"

The winning bid was led by Rotary clubs in northern Illinois and endorsed by Rotary clubs across six states. The City of Chicago assisted with the proposal, as did Choose Chicago, the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority, Navy Pier, the Chicago Transit Authority, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, and The State of Illinois.

"We're thrilled to announce today, on the anniversary of the first Rotary club meeting in 1905, that Chicago will once again host Rotary's biggest gathering," said the chair of Rotary's Chicago Bid Team, Lyle Staab. "We can't wait to show our visitors all Chicago has to offer. We're determined to deliver a memorable experience for the participants, and to make a difference in Chicagoland through the event."

"What started with the vision of one person, our founder Chicago attorney Paul Harris, to gather professionals with diverse backgrounds to exchange ideas, form meaningful, lifelong friendships and give back to their communities – quickly grew to become a global movement," said Rotary International President Jennifer Jones. "As the birthplace of the world's first service organization, Chicago is the ideal location for our members and participants to reflect upon and celebrate our successes, and plan for the next 125 years and beyond to improve lives and strengthen communities around the world."

Rotary members throughout the world develop and implement sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment. Over US$5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation to support these programs worldwide.

About Rotary

Rotary unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.4 million people of action from more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

